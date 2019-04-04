CLOSE "We are able to serve people that are uninsured or underinsured," said Clinic Director Dycelie "Didi" Rivera. "There is a place that they can go," she added. Dawn J. Sagert, 717-505-5449/@DispatchDawn

Dr. Ann Ramage planned to spend her retirement volunteering at Katalasso Family Health Center in York City.

But Ramage, 64, died in October from injuries she suffered from a crash in New Jersey about two months earlier.

“Her plan was to volunteer her time as a doctor to see patients that were uninsured, so she never got the opportunity," Victoria Grant, president of the health center, said Wednesday, April 3.

Next month, Exam Room 1 at Katalasso Family Health Center will be dedicated to Ramage.

Ramage, whose medical career spanned more than 30 years in York County, was well-known in the community.

Grant said there are also plans in the near future to set up a scholarship fund in her name.

Rich Berkoski, Ramage's widower, said the family requested donations be made to the health center in lieu of flowers. He said that money will be going to the dedication of the room.

Grant said the donations sent to the clinic following Ramage's death were a testament to who she was.

"Clearly, I missed out not knowing her," she said.

Buy Photo Exam Room 1, dedicated to Dr. Ann Ramage, A WellSpan doctor who died last year, at Katallasso Family Health Center in York City, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

More: 'She did what she thought was right': Dr. Ann Ramage remembered

More: WellSpan doctor involved in N.J. crash dies from injuries

More: WellSpan doctor injured in fatal N.J. crash remains in ICU

Ramage: A dedication ceremony will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18. It will be open to the public.

After the ceremony, a plaque in Ramage's name will then be placed in the clinic.

Grant said the clinic is staffed by several doctors volunteering their time there. Not all of them are retired, she said.

“Quite honestly, I never saw her retiring from being a physician," Berkoski said.

At the time of her death she was working as a family doctor at the WellSpan facility at 1575 Bannister St. in West Manchester Township. She was involved in a head-on crash in Collingswood, New Jersey on Aug. 4. She died from her injuries on Sept. 30.

Dr. Ann Ramage (Photo: Submitted)

Berkoski said his wife was at least a year away from retiring when she died.

“She really loved what she did — she left a lot of holes in a lot of hearts,” he said.

Grant said she felt Ramage needed to be recognized.

"She was truly a community doctor," she said.

When Ramage was in the hospital following the crash, a GoFundMe was set up for her by her family. That raised about $10,000, which is going to the clinic, according to Berkoski.

Anyone interested in attending the dedication ceremony is asked to RSVP with the clinic beforehand. They can call the clinic at 717-885-5637 and RSVP with clinic director DiDi Rivera.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/04/exam-room-dedicated-dr-ann-ramage/3362302002/