A Columbia Gas project will close portions of West Market Street between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, April 8, to Tuesday, April 9, according to a York City announcement.

The first block of West Market Street will be closed between George Street and Beaver Street due to a project taking place at 2 W. Market St.

There will be no parking on the first block of West Market Street beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 9.

