Columbia Gas project to close portions of West Market in York City
A Columbia Gas project will close portions of West Market Street between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, April 8, to Tuesday, April 9, according to a York City announcement.
The first block of West Market Street will be closed between George Street and Beaver Street due to a project taking place at 2 W. Market St.
There will be no parking on the first block of West Market Street beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 9.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/04/columbia-gas-project-close-portions-west-market/3367148002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.