East Manchester Township remains under a burn ban Thursday, April 4.

On Wednesday, April 3, the township's officials announced the ban on outdoor burning due to "extreme weather conditions."

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issue a "red flag warning," for York County, meaning that there was a wildfire risk because of dry springtime conditions.

The weather service said in a tweet that a combination of dead vegetation, gusty winds and low humidity contributed to increased wildfire risk.

On Thursday morning, York County was not under the warning.

The township said the burn ban will remain until further notice.

