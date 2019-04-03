Second graders at York Academy are completing their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry. During this unit, the students have been learning about life cycles - specifically through incubating and hatching chicks, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Second graders at York Academy are completing their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry. During this unit, the students have been learning about life cycles - specifically through incubating and hatching chicks, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Second graders at York Academy are completing their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry. During this unit, the students have been learning about life cycles - specifically through incubating and hatching chicks, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Second graders at York Academy are completing their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry. During this unit, the students have been learning about life cycles - specifically through incubating and hatching chicks, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Second graders at York Academy are completing their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry. During this unit, the students have been learning about life cycles - specifically through incubating and hatching chicks, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Second graders at York Academy are completing their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry. During this unit, the students have been learning about life cycles - specifically through incubating and hatching chicks, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Second grade teacher Keri Schmid places a chick on the floor for students Zoe Jackson, left, Xavier Torres, Aliana Alicea, and Austin Franklin, right, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The York Academy students have been raising the chicks during their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Second graders at York Academy are completing their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry. During this unit, the students have been learning about life cycles - specifically through incubating and hatching chicks, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Second grade students Xavier Torres, left, Aliana Alicea, Austin Franklin, and Zoe Jackson, right, watch and handle one of the eight chicks they have raised, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Second graders at York Academy are completing their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry. During this unit, the students have been learning about life cycles - specifically through incubating and hatching chicks, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Second graders at York Academy are completing their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry. During this unit, the students have been learning about life cycles - specifically through incubating and hatching chicks, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Janiel Amaro, left, holds his group's chick while classmate Sadie Nahass pets it, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Second graders at York Academy are completing their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry. During this unit, the students have been learning about life cycles - specifically through incubating and hatching chicks.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Second graders at York Academy are completing their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry. During this unit, the students have been learning about life cycles - specifically through incubating and hatching chicks, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Second graders at York Academy are completing their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry. During this unit, the students have been learning about life cycles - specifically through incubating and hatching chicks, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Cooper Goodwin reaches for his group's chick while second graders at York Academy with the chicks they hatched and are raising as part of their "How the World Works" unit of inquiry, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York Academy second-graders have hatched and are raising chicks as part of their "How the World Works" study.
The students started with 16 eggs, which they kept in an incubator until eight hatched this week.
"They got to turn (the eggs), candle them to see how they were growing and which ones would hatch," said teacher Keri Schmid.
This is the sixth year for the chick-raising program at the school. Not only do the students care for the eggs and eventual chicks, but baby chickens become part of their school life, with letters written to the expected chicks and chick art adorning the classroom walls.
During group time recently, the students observed chick behavior and handled them, feeling their downy feathers and the little claws on their feet. A few students reacted as the baby chickens did their "business" on the classroom carpet.
The chicks will soon be headed to a new home, that of a farmer, "where they have more space to live their best chicken lives," Schmid said.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.