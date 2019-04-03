Buy Photo York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks as organizers hold a press conference to introduce 10,000 Acts of Kindness, a year-long collaborative effort to spread kindness and goodwill, outside of the York County Administrative Center in York City, Friday, June 29, 2018. file photo (Photo: file, The York Dispatch)

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich is eyeing a new hairdo — if a donor is willing to pay the right price.

Helfrich said he will shave his head for the York City United St. Baldrick's fundraiser for $10,000.

But there's a catch: The deal is only on if the donation comes from a single donor, not an accumulation of smaller donations, he said.

"If somebody is willing to step up and give $10,000 to help the kids, I'm willing to do my part," Helfrich said.

Donations can be made to the York City United St. Baldrick's Fundraiser online at st.baldricks.org. The organization raises funds to help infants, children, teens and young adults fighting childhood cancer.

Helfrich's announcement may take donations to the next level. As of Wednesday April 3, $2,106 of a $10,000 goal had been raised, based on the online fundraiser page.

If the $10,000 donation is made, Helfrich would join others at St. Baldrick's signature head-shaving event from noon to 5 p.m. on April 20 at Cherry Lane Park.

The York City Police Department partnered with York City Fire and Rescue, City of York, state Rep. Carol-Hill Evans and Mudhook Brewing Co. to put on the event.

