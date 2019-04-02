Buy Photo The York County Solid Waste Authority Black Bridge Road facility including the recycling center and incinerator facility. Monday, January 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York County Solid Waste Authority is offering free tire disposal for residents in an effort to eliminate illegal tire dumpings, according to a Tuesday, April 2, release.

Residents must pre-register for the program by calling Mindy Waltemyer at 717-845-1066 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, from April 8 through May 3.

Tire deliveries will be scheduled to occur between April 22 and May 17. Those who register will receive a dashboard placard for a free one-time disposal of up to 10 tires.

Tires must be removed from the rim and may not exceed 32 inches in diameter. Tires may not be excessively dirty or full of water.

The program is limited to one placard per household. Acceptances are limited, and deliveries will rescheduled on a first come, first served basis.

The program aims to bring awareness to proper disposal of tires, but residents "can and should place old tires out with their regular garbage," according to Dave Vollero, authority executive director. Residents can call their waste haulers for specifics on how many tires can be placed with each pickup.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/02/york-county-waste-authority-offer-free-tire-disposal/3344421002/