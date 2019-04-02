Perry to hold telephone town hall Wednesday night
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry will hold a telephone town hall to discuss issues facing the 10th District and nation as a whole.
The Carroll Township Republican's event will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.
Those interested in signing up can go to https://vekeo.com/repscottperry/. The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/RepScottPerry.
