In this Oct. 6, 2018 photo, Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania speaks to a party committeeman at a rally with volunteer canvassers, in Harrisburg, Pa. A court-ordered redrawing of Pennsylvania's House districts has forced several Republican congressmen, including Perry, into more competitive seats and helped establish Pennsylvania as a key state for Democrats aiming to recapture the House majority. (AP Photo/Marc Levy) (Photo: Marc Levy / AP)

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry will hold a telephone town hall to discuss issues facing the 10th District and nation as a whole.

The Carroll Township Republican's event will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.

Those interested in signing up can go to https://vekeo.com/repscottperry/. The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/RepScottPerry.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

CLOSE Meet our staff: Logan Hullinger John Pavoncello, The York Dispatch

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/02/perry-hold-telephone-town-hall-wednesday-night/3334057002/