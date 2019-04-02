LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry will hold a telephone town hall to discuss issues facing the 10th District and nation as a whole.

The Carroll Township Republican's event will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.

Those interested in signing up can go to https://vekeo.com/repscottperry/. The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/RepScottPerry.  

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

