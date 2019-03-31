Local obituaries for Sunday, March 31
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Cramer, Marlene
Deisinger, Larry
Fousek, James
Harris, Bridgett
Herrell, Nadine
Hopkins, Kathy
Kohr, Berler
Kunkel, Virginia
Lambert, George
Leber, Dale
Lefever, Glenn
Leffler, Woodrow
Mager, Daniel
McComas, Teresa
McDaniel, Carole
Miller, June
Mojica-Sease, Lillian
Montanarelli, Lucy
Pindzola, Daniel
Pomraning, Donald
Porreca, Thomas
Saylor, Doris
Shirey, Gail
Small, Larry
Smith, Gloria
Tyson, Pauline
Wilson, Richard
Zeigler, Jamie
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/31/local-obituaries-sunday-march-31/3325193002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.