Pa. Game Commission logo (Photo: Dispatch file photo)

The Pennsylvania Game Commission plans to conduct a controlled burn operation Monday, April 1 on 70-acres land encompassing both North Codorus and Manchester Townships, the commission announced Friday.

The property, Area 416, also known as Indian Rock Dam, is owned by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and is under management of the game commission.

Indian Rock Dam was selected to improve habitat conditions by reducing competing vegetation and discouraging non-native woody species from establishing, according to a release.

Access to the land will be limited to trained staff during the controlled burn.

The public can expect to see smoke on the land primarily between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/30/pa-game-commission-to-conduct-controlled-burn-in-north-codorus-manchester/3321030002/