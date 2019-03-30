LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating the area surrounding a salvage yard in York County after metal materials were found along a nearby rail trail. 

A waste management program inspector found the evidence indicating it may have come from J&K Salvage, 1099 Kings Mill Road, during a preliminary investigation on Wednesday, March 27, according to a DEP statement. Department officials returned to the site on Thursday.

As of Friday March 29, the investigation was continuing, said department spokesman John Repetz. 

J&K Salvage owners did not return a request for comment. 

J&K Salvage is under a Consent Order Agreement with DEP dating back to 2007. The agreement requires J&K to implement "best management practices" to minimize concussions from shredding, and to notify DEP if concussions occur, according to the statement. 

DEP has no received notification from J&K, according to the statement. 

