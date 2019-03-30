Buy Photo An explosion occurred in a shredder (pictured) at J&K Salvage on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, according to an employee there. (Bill Kalina photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating the area surrounding a salvage yard in York County after metal materials were found along a nearby rail trail.

A waste management program inspector found the evidence indicating it may have come from J&K Salvage, 1099 Kings Mill Road, during a preliminary investigation on Wednesday, March 27, according to a DEP statement. Department officials returned to the site on Thursday.

As of Friday March 29, the investigation was continuing, said department spokesman John Repetz.

J&K Salvage owners did not return a request for comment.

J&K Salvage is under a Consent Order Agreement with DEP dating back to 2007. The agreement requires J&K to implement "best management practices" to minimize concussions from shredding, and to notify DEP if concussions occur, according to the statement.

DEP has no received notification from J&K, according to the statement.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/30/department-environmental-protection-investigating-salvage-yard/3320055002/