Sandra Tota (Photo: Submitted)

A York City couple are free on bail, accused of working together to shock a woman with a Taser 18 times during an argument over food stamps.

Sandra Tota also kicked the woman's 1-year-old son, causing the tot to fall down, York City Police allege.

She and husband Devon Tota, both of the 500 block of West Philadelphia Street, remain free on $5,000 unsecured bail each, according to court records.

Sandra Tota, 47, is charged with the misdemeanors of unlawfully using an incapacitation device and two counts of simple assault, as well as two summary counts of harassment.

Devon Tota, 43, is charged with simple assault and harassment.

According to charging documents, Sandra Tota got into an argument with Kearah Lewis and Kayla Lewis inside the Totas' home about 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, over Kayla Lewis' food stamps.

But the argument turned physical when Sandra Tota kicked Kearah Lewis' 1-year-old son as he walked past her, charging documents allege. Charging documents don't list any injuries for the child.

Devon Tota (Photo: Submitted)

Sandra Tota then kicked Kearah Lewis in the torso and dragged her down a flight of stairs by her hair, police allege.

At that point, Devon Tota held down Kearah Lewis while Sandra Tota shocked the woman 18 times in the back with a Taser, charging documents allege.

Kearah Lewis was treated at York Hospital and suffered bruising on her back, according to police.

The Totas could not be reached for comment Friday, March 29. It is unclear if they have retained attorneys.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/29/police-tot-kicked-mom-tased-18-times-during-food-stamp-fracas/3310142002/