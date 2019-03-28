York College campus (Photo: ycp.edu)

The York County Coroner's Office identified the York College student found dead Wednesday morning as 20-year-old Ethan Williamson.

In a news release Thursday, March 28, Coroner Pam Gay identified Williamson, who she said was not from York.

Initially Gay said she was not going to identify Williamson, however, she said some people already have the information, so she decided to release it.

His cause of death is pending additional testing, according to Gay.

Williamson was found dead in his residence hall in the 900 block of South Richland Avenue about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.

On Wednesday, Spring Garden Township Police Chief George Swartz said Williamson's death did not appear suspicious. Gay said there were no obvious signs of trauma to Williamson.

In a letter to York College students, college President Pamela Gunter-Smith said he was a sophomore supply chain operations management major who competed on the school's track and field and cross country team.

On the team's website, it lists his hometown as Ellicott City, Maryland.

Gunter-Smith asked students to keep his family in their thoughts and to respect their privacy.

Students can call 717-815-6437 for counseling services.

