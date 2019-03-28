Buy Photo Firefighters work at the scene of a school bus crash on Belvidere Avenue north of the intersection of Maryland Avenue in York City Thursday, March 28, 2019. The bus was transporting students from the high school to the Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy when it was involved in a crash. Six William Penn High School students were taken to the hospital with injuries. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Six William Penn High School students were sent to an area hospital with injuries after their bus crashed in York City Thursday morning.

Erin James, York City school district spokeswoman, said in an email that the bus was taking students from the high school to the Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy when it was involved in a crash.

Philip Given, chief of staff for York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, said the school bus was traveling north on Maryland Avenue when it became involved with another vehicle about 7:50 a.m. Thursday, March 28.

Crash: The bus hit a fence on the east side of Maryland Avenue, but it did not hit the home on the property, according to Given.

“It’s unclear to what extent the other vehicle was involved,” Given said. He did not know what kind of vehicle was involved.

Four students were taken to York Hospital, and the bus driver and two other students were taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to Given, who described their injuries as not life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle declined medical attention, according to Given.

The other students on the bus will be evaluated by a school nurse, district spokeswoman James said.

Given said the remaining students on the bus walked to the STEAM Academy, which is about a block from the crash.

The district is contacting parents of the students affect, and more information will be released when it is available, according to James.

Given said about 9 a.m. both York City Police and the York City Fire Department are on still on the scene. North Belvidere Avenue is closed in the area, he said.

This is the third crash involving a bus in York County in the past two weeks.

