Millsersville University will host a free conference aimed at encouraging young women from area schools interested in STEM to consider a career in the field.
The 32nd Annual Glenna Hazeltine Women in Mathematics, Science and Technology Conference will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, in the Student Memorial Center's Reighard Multipurpose Room.
Twenty-one professionals in a variety of careers will discuss their professional duties and educational backgrounds and the benefits of working in these fields.
Jenna P. Carpenter, founding dean and professor of engineering at Campbell University in North Carolina, will be the keynote speaker.
For more information and the full conference schedule, check out Millersville.edu.
