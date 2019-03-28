Buy Photo Red Lion High School seniors Sandar Phan, left, and Kayleigh Deisley play a periodic table game during the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry Global Breakfast at Central High School Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The event coincided with celebrations of the International Year of the Periodic Table around the world. Female students invited from all York County school districts attended the program with STEM-involved professional women with the goal of sharing information and inspiring young women to pursue careers in the field. The Periodic Table was first outlined by Russian chemist Dmitrii Mendeleev in 1869. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Millsersville University will host a free conference aimed at encouraging young women from area schools interested in STEM to consider a career in the field.

The 32nd Annual Glenna Hazeltine Women in Mathematics, Science and Technology Conference will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, in the Student Memorial Center's Reighard Multipurpose Room.

Twenty-one professionals in a variety of careers will discuss their professional duties and educational backgrounds and the benefits of working in these fields.

Jenna P. Carpenter, founding dean and professor of engineering at Campbell University in North Carolina, will be the keynote speaker.

For more information and the full conference schedule, check out Millersville.edu.

