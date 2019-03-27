York College campus (Photo: ycp.edu)

A York College student was found dead in his room Wednesday morning, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said in a news release that a 20-year-old was found dead in a residence hall in the 900 block of South Richland Avenue about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.

Coroner Pam Gay said in the release that there were no obvious signs of trauma to the student.

The student's name will be released once additional family is notified.

More: Former Eastern York student to avoid conviction for making bomb threat

School response: Mary Dolheimer, York College spokeswoman, said counseling is available to students and that the school is holding the student's family in their thoughts.

"We have asked the students, at this time, to give them the privacy they need to deal with this loss," she said.

Students can call 717-815-6437 for counseling services,.

In a message to students, college President Pamela Gunter-Smith said the school was informed no foul play was involved.

Dolheimer said information on the student's funeral services will be released later.

Spring Garden Township Police are investigating.

A message left for Police Chief George Swartz seeking additional information was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy on the student is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Additional information is expected to be released after the autopsy.

Check back later for updates.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/27/york-college-student-found-dead-wednesday-morning/3288358002/