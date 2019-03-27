Buy Photo Michael Kratsios, Deputy Assistant to the President for Technology Policy, the Whitehouse, provides the keynote speech during VentureBeat BLUEPRINT YORK, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

For the nation to succeed, emerging technology needs to come from places like York, according to one White House adviser.

York, and other post-industrial cities, are the core of American industry, said Michael Kratsios, White House deputy assistant to the president for technology policy.

Kratsios spoke Wednesday, March 27, on the second day of Venture Beat BluePrint York. It's the second annual conference aimed at showcasing emerging technology business outside of Sillicon Valley; the first was held last year in Reno.

The 32-year-old adviser was nominated last week by President Donald Trump to serve as the country's chief technology officer, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The position has been open for the duration of Trump's presidency.

Throughout the three-day event, venture capitalists and business owners heard from York's innovation leaders and other tech founders explaining how cities across the country are becoming innovation hubs.

There were also York City tours offered during the week.

Kratsios said that as communities embrace technology, people are empowered — not replaced by robots or computers.

"A computer, a car and a smartphone can become obsolete, but people can never," he said.

Buy Photo John McElligott, Founder and CEO, York Exponential,, talks about the Fourth Industrial Revolution during VentureBeat BLUEPRINT YORK at the Appell Center, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York's own technology start up, York Exponential, is following along those same lines with its vision to create two work forces with robotics. Rather than robotics replacing workers, laborers are taught to use and fix robotic machines, CEO John McElligott explained.

York, he said, is not trying to be the next Silicon Valley. As York embraces emerging technology, it's not looking to the last decade for inspiration — but rather the last century, he said.

York's tech companies will look less like Facebook in 2013 and more like Ford in 1913, McElligott said.

