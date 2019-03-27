Buy Photo Southwestern Regional Police Department in Heidelberg Township, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Southwestern Regional Police said they're investigating after a teenage girl reported that a man told her to get into his car in North Codorus Township.

The girl, described as a young teen, told police she was approached while walking south on Patriot Street in the Colonial Gardens and The View at Mackenzi neighborhoods about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

She told police a gray car pulled alongside her, at which point the driver opened the front passenger door and told her, "Get in," according to police.

She ran from the area, and the vehicle left as well, police said; it could not be found.

Anyone who witnessed the encounter or who might have seen the gray car in the area — as well as anyone with any information about the incident — is asked to call Southwestern Regional Police at 717-225-1333, ext. 100. Or call 911.

