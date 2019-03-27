Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

No students were involved when a vehicle crashed in front of West Manheim Elementary School Wednesday morning.

South Western School District Superintendent Jay Burkhart told The York Dispatch that the crash happened about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, in front of the school at 2000 Baltimore Pike.

He didn't have the exact details of the crash but said it did not involve students or district buses.

“From our perspective we had a couple buses that were delayed," he said.

In a statement on the district's Facebook page, the district said the crash delayed some of the buses, and the families impacted were contacted.

The crash did not delay the school's opening, according to Burkhart.

"We're very grateful that none of our children were involved," he added.

The district thanked first responders and law enforcement, who created a "safe and orderly" arrival for students.

A message seeking additional information left for West Manheim Township Police Chief Edwin Schneider was not immediately returned Wednesday.

