Eleven years ago, local Izaak Walton League icon Bill Shaffer asked York resident Troy Myers to continue his legacy of helping inner-city children experience fishing and the outdoors.

Myers, known locally as "Musky" for his passion fishing for muskellunge — a large, toothy, freshwater fish — kept his promise by stocking 40 tagged trout into Kiwanis Lake for the upcoming 21st Annual Bill Shaffer Memorial Trout Derby.

Buy Photo York City resident Troy "Muskie" Myers stocks 40 tagged trout, including 20 trophy sized lunkers, in Kiwanis Lake for this weekends youth fishing derby, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. In it's 21st year, the Bill Shaffer Memorial Trout Derby brings the experience of trout fishing to inner city children who would otherwise never catch a trout. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

For the past several years, Myers has been buying fish on his own to supplement the the fish stocked by the York Izaak Walton League into Kiwanis Lake. This year, Myers purchased 40 tagged rainbow trout, 20 of which are considered "lunkers" or trophy trout in excess of 17 inches.

"We are trying to create memories," Myers said after dumping a net full of fish into the lake. "These kids wouldn't have the opportunity to do this if it wasn't for Bill's dream."

The Bill Shaffer Memorial Trout Derby runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday with sign up beginning at 7 a.m. Participation is free. Prizes and trophies will be awarded to the top three fish-catching children in each age group.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/27/lunkers-stocked-kiwanis-lake-ahead-youth-derby/3290126002/