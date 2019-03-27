. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 14 through March 20.

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected March 15, 2019

Frank Theatres/Queensgate Stadium 13, York Township

o The person in charge failed in their duties and responsibilities as evidenced in this non-complaint inspection report.

o Employees are not trained in food safety as it relates to their assigned duties as evidenced by improper ware washing observed during this inspection.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed leaking waste water drain line underneath the three-basin sink.

o Plumbing not maintained in good repair - a handwash sink in the main ladies restroom that does not dispense hot water.

o Observed white mold like growth on Martini olives stored inside a small reach-in refrigerator on the bar. Corrected on the spot.

o Observed a bar fruit storage/dispensing unit stored inside a reach-in refrigerator with dried fruit residue inside the fruit storage bins. Corrected on the spot.

o Observed a pizza pan with visible dried cheese debris adhered to the food contact surfaces being stored as clean on shelving in the bar kitchen. Corrected on the spot.

o Touch points (cabinet handles, refrigerator and freezer door handles, water faucet handles) are sticky, greasy or tacky.

o Observed a darkly stained cutting board with deep scratches and a liquid food residue adhered to the underside on the bain-marie in the bar kitchen. Corrected on the spot.

o Observed a gross accumulation of a black residue and mold like growth inside soda dispensing nozzles at the main concession stand. Corrected on the spot.

o Observed cutting knifes stored as clean on magnetic knife strips with visible food debris adhered to the food contact surfaces in the bar kitchen. Corrected on the spot.

o Observed pans and utensils (tongs) being stored as clean on shelving that has visible grease and food debris on food contact surfaces. Corrected on the spot.

o Observed handwash sinks located in the bar restroom, main ladies, ladies hallway and the main men's restroom that have self-closing, slow-closing or metering faucet which do not provide water for 15 seconds without reactivation.

Inspected March 20, 2019

Burger King, 1160 Carlisle St., Penn Township

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed soda boxes a stored in utility area, where it is subject to splash from soap, degreaser and mop heads at the time of inspection (boxes are soiled).

o Observed fryers, refrigerator and freezer units in rear area, having a large accumulation of encrusted grease, dirt and old food residue on outside non-food contact surfaces.

o Observed inside shelving of freezer and refrigerator units, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

o Observed wall (cooks line) and flooring (utility room/underneath three (3) compartment sink) in the rear area of food facility, has a holes and broken/ and in need of repair.

o Observed grease traps, suppression line and surrounding area over-top of fryers are heavily soiled with encrusted grease accumulation and in need of cleaning.

o Observed top area of fry warmer heavily soiled with black soot and encrusted grease accumulation and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed frozen desert unit covers and plastic container lids used for food covering are broken and chipped and are not durable under normal use in the food facility.

o Observed microwave, handles of freezer/refrigerator units, utensils and clean storage containers having old crusty caked on food debris and in need of immediate cleaning.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed vegetable wash sink leaking heavily from PVC piping and in need of repair or replacement at the time of inspection.

o Observed pest control boxes within rear and utility area turned away from wall and having trash blocking the entry points of boxes at the time of inspection.

o Observed the entire rear and front flooring areas of the food facility is extremely dirty and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed rear, front, stock and utility areas of the food facility is extremely dirty with old food, trash and dust debris at the time of inspection.

o Observed working containers of cleaner/degreaser stored on shelf above and next to food (soda boxes) equipment at the time of inspection.

In compliance:

Inspected March 14, 2019

o Ruby Tuesday, York Township

o Dollar General, West York

Inspected March 15, 2019

o York Fish & Oyster Company, West York

o Smoothie King, Springettsbury Township

o Papa John’s, Springettsbury Township

Inspected March 18, 2019

o Yorkshire Elementary School, Springettsbury Township

o York Suburban Middle School, Springettsbury Township

o York County Food Bank, York City

o Touchstone Brewery, Newberry Township

o Tokyo II York Inc., Springettsbury Township

o Taco Bell, Springettsbury Township

o Subway (York Galleria), Springettsbury Township

o St. Joseph School, Dallastown

o Southern Middle School, Shrewsbury Township

o Shrewsbury Elementary School, Shrewsbury

o Sbarro’s Italian Eatery, Springettsbury Township

o Rutter’s, New Freedom

o La Redencion Bakery & More, York City

o Dunkin Donuts, Springettsbury Township

o Crimson American Grill, Spring Garden Township

o Christ Lutheran Child Dev. Center, Dallastown

o Bamboo Express, Springettsbury Township

o Auntie Anne’s, Springettsbury Township

Inspected March 19, 2019

o Yummy Tummy Restaurant USA Inc., Springettsbury Township

o Weigelstown Elementary School, Dover Township

o Wallace Elementary School, West Manchester Township

o Spry Beer & Soda Mart, York Township

o Spring Grove Elementary School, Jackson Township

o Spring Grove Area High School, Jackson Township

o South Eastern Middle School, Fawn Township

o Self Serve Beverage Inc., Springettsbury Township

o Memory Lane Pizza, Springettsbury Township

o Little Caesars, Carroll Township

o Lincolnway Elementary School, West Manchester Township

o Kennard-Dale High School, Fawn Township

o Brandon’s Beverage, Springettsbury Township

o Big Mouth on the Run, North York

o Alternative Rehabilitation Communities, Inc., Conewago Township

Inspected March 20, 2019

o York City Mart, York City

o Wendy’s, Manchester Township

o Shallow Brook Intermediate School, Manchester

o Orendorf Elementary School, Manchester

o Family Dollar Store, York City

o Del Mar Restaurant, York City

o Capitol Mart, York City

o C-Town/M&M Grocery Inc., York City

