Crash on I-83 cleared, residual delays expected
A crash closed northbound Interstate 83 lanes near Loganville Wednesday morning.
PennDOT's traffic website, 511pa.com, reported that a crash between Exit 10, Loganville, and Exit 14, Leader Heights, on I-83 northbound closed lanes about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.
The website reported after 11 a.m. that the incident was cleared, but there are residual delays.
Online dispatch logs reported the crash about 10:10 a.m.
