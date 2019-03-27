Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A crash closed northbound Interstate 83 lanes near Loganville Wednesday morning.

PennDOT's traffic website, 511pa.com, reported that a crash between Exit 10, Loganville, and Exit 14, Leader Heights, on I-83 northbound closed lanes about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.

The website reported after 11 a.m. that the incident was cleared, but there are residual delays.

Online dispatch logs reported the crash about 10:10 a.m.

Crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 10 - PA 214 and Exit 14 - PA 182/Leader Heights. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) March 27, 2019

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/27/crash-closing-83-northbound-near-loganville/3287300002/