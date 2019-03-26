CLOSE York High Public Safety Academy students train to use Narcan as part of Opioid Epidemic module. Upon completion and certification, each student will receive a kit that includes two 4-mg doses of Narcan. Dawn J. Sagert, 717-505-5449/@DispatchDawn

About 35 William Penn Senior High School students will receive a Narcan kit of their own upon passing the final test after completion of the Opioid Epidemic module of the Public Safety Academy at the school.

“The most important thing for the students is to give them as much knowledge as possible,” said York City School Police Officer Bryan Einsig, who is also program director for the Public Safety Academy offered at the high school.

Buy Photo From left, York City School Police Officer Bryan Einsig, who is also the program director for York City Public Safety Academy, tells about each item in a Narcan kit while students Emily Vergara-Pimentel, Trey Bernstein, and Rayven Dickson look on during a demonstration about administering Narcan at York High School in York City, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Einsig says that the goal of the Public Safety Academy is, “to expose the students to every aspect that falls under the umbrella of public safety—fire, ems, police, corrections, 911 dispatching—so that they then can go out and give back to the community as a professional or as a career when they graduate.”

The academy recently focused on the Opioid Epidemic module consisting of five sessions. Guest speakers from the community including the county coroner, not-for-profit advocacy organization Not One More, and the York/Adams Drug & Alcohol Commission discussed various aspects of opioid use and the affect that it has.

Buy Photo York High students Rayven Dickson, left, and Joseph Comstock demonstrate how Narcan, a brand of naloxone, would be administered during York City Public Safety Academy at York High School in York City, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Rayven Dickson, a high school junior, plans to go into either forensics or communications after graduation and says she has learned a lot in the program.

“It’s astounding,” said Dickson. “You don’t realize how big a drug substance is used in our county, in our area until you actually look at the statistics.”

Joseph Comstock, also a junior at William Penn, is considering a career in nursing and says the academy offers a lot of hands-on experience.

“It’s really intriguing,” said Comstock. “Not a lot of people know how to use Narcan, so being one of the few that actually know how to use it and having the ability to go save someone’s life is really rewarding.”

