Buy Photo Roadwork logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A portion of Route 425 that goes crosses Bald Eagle Creek tributary will be closed for more than three months while crews work to install a culvert, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The PennDOT said in a news release that the creek crossing between the villages of Woodbine and Bald Eagle in Fawn Township will be impassable starting Tuesday, April 2.

The closure is expected to last 92 days.

The road will be closed to traffic between Ridge Road and Gamble Road, PennDOT said.

During the closure, drivers can take a detour following Bridgeton Road, New Park Road, Farm Grove Road, and Deer Road.

York City-based Kinsley Construction will be doing the work.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/26/route-425-fawn-township-close-construction/3275086002/