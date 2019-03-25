Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

An unidentified man survived after shooting himself inside a Hanover store Sunday afternoon.

Hanover Borough Police said in a news release that the man was at a business in the 200 block of Wilson Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, when he shot himself with a gun he was carrying "on his person."

The 28-year-old was taken to a local hospital and treated, according to police, who said the man's injury isn't believed to be life threatening.

Online emergency-dispatch logs indicate the shooting happened at 261 Wilson Ave., which is the Sam's Club in Hanover.

Police at this point have declined to identify the shooting victim or say whether he was an off-duty police officer. Residents on social media have been commenting that the man is a police officer.

Chief Chad Martin said that at this point in the investigation, all he can release is that the victim "was at a business as a private citizen."

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information about it is asked to call Hanover Police at 717-637-5575, or reach an officer by calling 911.

