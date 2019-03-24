Nearly 400 mothers attended the Muffins with Mom event Wednesday at Lincoln Charter School.

The Positivity Panel spoke to the parents. They included Edquina Washington, who encouraged mothers to create a vision of what they want to achieve, and Lisa Kennedy, who shared her story of life after being raped. Leonard Hart, the school principal, also shared his story of being born to a single, teenage mother in Baltimore, passing through the foster system and returning to his mother.

The school also awarded the first Joanne Borders Leadership Award to Dorothy Sweeney, who served as the Lincoln Charter School Board vice president for several years. The award was presented by Borders' youngest son, Robert Borders.

