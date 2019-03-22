Crews responded to a mobile home fire in the first block of Meadowbrook Court Friday, March 22. Photo courtesy of Dustin Weese. (Photo: Submitted)

Three people escaped injury when their mobile home in Fairview Township was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning.

Fairview Township Fire Chief Eric Hawkins said investigators aren't sure what caused the fire in the first block of Meadowbrook Court Friday, March 22, but it doesn't look suspicious,

Crews were called to the mobile home park just before 2 a.m. and found the fire well-involved.

“At that point when they got there — it was too far gone," he said.

The chief said firefighters' main goal was to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby mobile homes. They couldn't get inside the home, so crews had to fight it from the outside.

It took less than an hour to have the blaze under control, and crews remained on scene for cleanup until about 4:30 a.m., according to Hawkins.

The fire appears to have started in the middle of the mobile home, the chief said.

He said about five or six nearby departments came to help. He estimated roughly 30 firefighters battled the blaze.

Hawkins estimated the damage at about $18,000.

A woman and her two adults sons were displaced in the fire and the Red Cross is assisting them.

No one was injured in the fire.

