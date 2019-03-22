CLOSE Flooding closed a portion of Conewago Road Friday, March 22. Video courtesy of Victor Colon. York Dispatch

Some York County roads were closed after heavy rain Thursday caused flooding Friday morning.

PennDOT's traffic website, 511pa.com, reported about 8 a.m. Friday, March 22, that these local roads are affected:

Buy Photo A garbage truck turns around after encountering a roadblock on Trinity Road near the West Manchester and North Codorus Township border South Branch of the Codorus Creek began rising over the road Friday, March 22, 2019. Several roads in York County were closed due to flooding Friday. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The Susquehanna Trail in Conewago Township is closed in both directions between Zimmys Drive and Grandview Drive.

Conewago Creek Road is closed between Bowers Bridge Road and George Street in Conewago Township.

Tunnel Hill Road is closed in both directions between Hendel Road and Days Mill Road in North Codorus Township.

Route 616 is closed in both directions between West College Avenue and Route 30 in North Codorus Township.

Indian Rock Dam Road is closed at the Heritage Rail Trail in Spring Garden Township.

Big Mount Road is closed between East Berlin Road and Admire Road in Paradise Township.

Freysville Road is closed between Valley acres Road and Lincoln Highway in Hellam Township.

Flooding: Victor Colon, who lives along Conewago Road in Dover Township, said he found the road flooded Friday morning.

He said there is a 5-foot drop from the guardrail on the road to the creek.

"It has gone up above that 5-foot drop, and another 2 to 3 feet over the road," he said.

Colon has lived there for three years, and he's never seen the water submerge the guardrail. He said he's seen flooding there, but not this bad.

"This is a good 3- to 4-foot over what it normally would be (for flooding)," he said.

Buy Photo Trinity Road near the West Manchester and North Codorus Township border was closed as the South Branch of the Codorus Creek began rising over the roadway Friday, March 22, 2019. Several roads in York County were closed due to flooding Friday. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Colon said he's safely gone through the roadway when it's been lightly flooded before, which isn't a problem for him because he drives a bigger truck. But Friday morning, when he was going to take his wife to work and his kids to school, things were different.

“That is so much water — I would never risk that," he said.

The National Weather Service reported between 2.4 and 3.2 inches of rain was recorded throughout York County between Thursday and Friday.

