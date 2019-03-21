CLOSE

Local robotics manufacturer York Exponential is leading the way for the next industrial revolution John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York's manufacturing history may have stilted its progression into the internet age, but as emerging technologies shift towards robotics and artificial intelligence, John McElligot sees the city positioned to be a leader in the fourth industrial revolution. 

"We're not trying to be trendy or trying to be cool, but we're actually trying to solve our own real world problems," said McElligot, CEO of York Exponential, a robotics company based in the city. 

Without trying to be the next Silicon Valley, York garnered national attention and set itself apart from other Middle America cities looking to host the second VentureBeat Blueprint conference, he said.

Blueprint York will take place on March 26, 27 and 28, bringing leaders in technology — and prominent investors — across the nation to the Appell Center for a series of discussions, workshops and tours.

McElligot is one of six featured speakers at the event. He attended last year's event in Reno, when he thought to make the pitch for York.

"After the 2016 election, it sent a ripple effect through Silicon Valley. A lot of folks woke up to the fact that stuff is happening outside of the coasts," he said. 

While Reno has done a good job at reinventing itself as a technology rich region — it "truly wasn't the heartland," he said. 

According to the Blueprint York website, "Blueprint Reno laid the groundwork for accelerating tech prosperity across America with higher paying jobs. Blueprint York will continue this critical conversation with a focus on AI and automation and how the heartland can prepare for these innovation."

More: John McElligott plans to bring York to forefront in 'fourth industrial revolution'

More: Fiber-optic project transforming York City neighborhood

More: UPDATE: Residents express mixed feelings over proposed downtown York music club

Others featured speakers include Gov. Tom Wolf, Michael Kratsios, White House deputy assistant to the president for technology policy, Jason Ilian, managing director of Koch Disruptive Technologies, Kristi Knack Riordan, chief operating officer of The Flatiron School, and Steve Catt, deputy director of education and workforce development at Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing. 

PHOTOS: Take a look inside the eerie old York County Prison
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York County Prison 1855. photo courtesy of York County History Center
Buy Photo
York County Prison 1855. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York County Prison 1973. photo courtesy of York County History Center
Buy Photo
York County Prison 1973. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey leaves the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey leaves the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York County Prison 1946. photo courtesy of York County History Center
Buy Photo
York County Prison 1946. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York County Prison 1958. photo courtesy of York County History Center
Buy Photo
York County Prison 1958. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey poses for a portrait in front of a decorated cell while touring the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey poses for a portrait in front of a decorated cell while touring the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey stands at the entrance of the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey stands at the entrance of the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Graffiti is spray painted extensively in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Graffiti is spray painted extensively in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
"The Hole" York County Prison 1963. photo courtesy of York County History Center
Buy Photo
"The Hole" York County Prison 1963. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey tours the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey tours the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rusted mechanics in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Rusted mechanics in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York County Prison sign 1956. photo courtesy of York County History Center
Buy Photo
York County Prison sign 1956. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A cell at the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
A cell at the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey finds a working cell door while touring the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey finds a working cell door while touring the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York County Prison 1860. photo courtesy of York County History Center
Buy Photo
York County Prison 1860. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York County Prison 1946. photo courtesy of York County History Center
Buy Photo
York County Prison 1946. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A staircase at the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
A staircase at the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey tours the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey tours the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York County Prison. photo courtesy of York County History Center
Buy Photo
York County Prison. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A stairway in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
A stairway in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York County Prison mug 1955. photo courtesy of York County History Center
Buy Photo
York County Prison mug 1955. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A stairway in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
A stairway in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A window sill in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
A window sill in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A stairway in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
A stairway in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A cell in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
A cell in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey enters the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey enters the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey points to cell block bars that had been removed at the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey points to cell block bars that had been removed at the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Graffiti is apparent throughout the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Graffiti is apparent throughout the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A rusted cell door in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
A rusted cell door in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey stands in the open top floor of the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey stands in the open top floor of the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
An office space in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
An office space in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York County Prison interior (top floor?)1853. photo courtesy of York County History Center
Buy Photo
York County Prison interior (top floor?)1853. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey stands by what was apparently a trap door for the gallows in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey stands by what was apparently a trap door for the gallows in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey tours the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey tours the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York County Prison 1860. photo courtesy of York County History Center
Buy Photo
York County Prison 1860. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Throughout the three day event there will also be tours of innovative York projects, such as York Exponential and United Fiber and Data.

    Blueprint York will showcase York's latest projects, while also allowing York's innovators to "learn from people on the outside,"  McElligot said. 

    Many of the speakers and attendees will be venture capitalists that can help continue pushing York's projects forward, he added. 

    "Hopefully this won't be the last time we see a lot of these folks," he said. 

    — Rebecca Klar can be reached at rklar@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter @RebeccaKlar_.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/21/tech-leaders-gather-york-blueprint-conference/3226794002/