A Springettsbury Township hearing on a potential apartment complex has been moved from March to April, based on developers' request, according to Jessica Fieldhouse, township director of community development.
The planning commission will review the plans on April 18, and the supervisors will hold a hearing on April 25. The hearing had originally been scheduled for March 28.
The plan proposes building two multi-unit apartment buildings on an empty lot behind the Wendy's and Arby's on East Market Street, according to township officials.
A separate plan to demolish and rebuild two commercial spots near the corner of East Market Street and Memory Lane will be heard at a May 23 meeting. Township officials had previously said it would be held in April.
