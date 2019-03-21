Traffic is down to one lane while troopers investigate a fatal crash on Interstate 83 Friday, March 8. Photo courtesy 511pa.com. (Photo: Submited)

The driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on Interstate 83 about two weeks ago was entering a slight curve and didn't see the man before hitting him, according to state police.

The driver was not at fault, and no charges or citations will be filed against him, according to Trooper James Spencer, a state-police spokesman.

Brandon McCracken, 33, of Springettsbury Township, died of multiple injuries after being struck by a car at 4:10 a.m. March 8, according to the York County Coroner's Office, which has ruled his death accidental.

State police released new information about the fatal accident on Thursday, March 21, and identified the driver as 49-year-old Jerome Leisher II of Mount Wolf.

Leisher is a Baltimore City police officer who remains on active duty, a department spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

Leisher was going about 65 mph in the right lane of I-83 northbound, near the Market Street exits, when he struck McCracken, according to state police.

At the time, McCracken was walking southbound on the northbound side of the interstate and was in the right lane of travel, state police said.

"(Leisher) began to negotiate a slight curve left and did not see (McCracken), subsequently striking (him)," the state-police crash report states.

One lane of I-83 northbound was closed for about four hours after the crash while troopers investigated and emergency crews cleared the scene.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

