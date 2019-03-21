. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 5 through March 13

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected March 7, 2019

Dunkin Donuts, Springettsbury Township

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to proper ware washing, possible physical/chemical contamination of foods and proper cleaning of hand and ware washing sinks.

o The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed case of single-service drink cup lids directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

o Food employees observed involved in drink and food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets and/or hats.

o Squirt bottle of water used to spray espresso machine whipping wand is not labeled.

o The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

o Broom and long handled dust pan stored between donut case and shelving with coffee brewer and single use items with potential to contaminate food equipment and single use items.

o The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay ware wash sink was below 50 ppm, rather than 150 - 400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Discussed manually mixing until repaired.

o Manual ware washing equipment observed with build-up of filth and oily residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

o Interior floor of walk in freezer was observed to have fallen foods, food crumbs, plastic, tape etc.

o Food Employee observed rubbing face with back of gloved hand potentially contaminating and continued to prepare sandwich. Discussed with Manager.

o Observed plastic/silicone baking pans being used in daily food prep activities, which are torn and frayed and not durable under this usage condition

o Brown oily residue observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

o A working container of Dawn all-purpose cleaner was stored on food preparation table with food, equipment and utensils.

o Coffee machine cleaning tablets stored on counter top/drink preparation table.

Inspected March 12, 2019

Sushi Do at Little Run Lodge, York College, Spring Garden Township

o Improper thawing. Observed commercially produced salmon, previously frozen and packaged using Reduced Oxygen Packaging (ROP) now thawed without the packaging seal being broken prior to thawing as required.

o HACCP Records are not being properly maintained on forms or records previously approved by the department prior to and during the licensing inspection.

o The food employee involved in the preparation and production of Sushi is not trained in food safety as it relates to their assigned duties as evident in this non-compliant inspection report.

o The food employee involved in the preparation and production of Sushi could not demonstrate how to properly calibrate a pH meter.

o The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o pH meter, not maintained in good repair and not able to be calibrated which could have resulted in an unsafe or adulterated product. Sushi rice is being prepared at this retail food facility with acidified rice stored at room temperature which may not have safe pH level. All product displayed on campus removed from sale.

o Possible cross contamination. Observed raw salmon being stored directly over top of cooked crab inside the reach-in refrigerator.

o Equipment not maintained in good repair or proper adjustment. pH meters were not able to calibrate or would not calibrate during this inspection.

Inspected March 13, 2019

Marcello’s Pizza, Wrightsville

o Observed food employee with full facial hair (beard) involved in food preparation, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.

o Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

o The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

o Food facility is using a chlorine based* sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of that exceeded 200 ppm, not approved in the PA Food Code. Corrected on the spot.

o Improper manual ware washing. Observed pots, pans and lids being washed with a plastic bucket filled with soapy water then rinsed with clear water then air dried without a sanitizing step. Corrected on the spot.

o The person in charge failed in their duties and responsibilities as evident in this non-compliant inspection report.

o Observed Time Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) food being stored inside a refrigerated bain-marie unit with an ambient air temperature of 50 degrees F. Internal temperatures are as follows: Tuna Salad 45 degrees F, Cut Lettuce 46 degrees F, sliced Bologna 47 degrees F, sliced Turkey 47 degrees F, sliced Cheese 47 degrees F, sliced Ham 47 degrees F. Inspectors thermometer calibration verified in the presence of the person in charge using the ice point method. Approximately 45 lbs of food disposed with an estimated value of $55 dollars.

o Equipment not maintained in good repair or proper adjustment. Observed a refrigerated bain-marie unit which contained Time Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) food operating with an internal ambient air temperature of 50 degrees F. This unit was being operated with two of three refrigerator door gaskets removed which caused this refrigerated unit not to be able to maintain TCS foods at safe holding temperatures

o Cleaning frequency, utensils and equipment. Observed an accumulation of food debris in knifes racks attached to the ends of refrigerated bain-marie units.

o Cleaning frequency, utensils and equipment. Observed soiled cutting knifes being stored in knife racks attached to each end of the refrigerated bain-marie. The person in charge stated knifes are cleaned at the end of each day. Corrected on the spot.

o Exhaust hood filters above the grill and deep fat fryer has an accumulation of baked on grease and dust.

In compliance:

Inspected March 5, 2019

o Sunoco, West Manchester Township

o Rita’s Italian Ice, York Township

o Fishing Creek Elementary School, Fairview Township

o Dover Township Community Building, Dover Township

o Dollar General, West Manchester Township

o Burger King, West Manchester Township

Inspected March 6, 2019

o Wrightsville Sunoco, Wrightsville

o White Rose Bar and Grill at Bridgewater, York Township

o Susquehanna Speedway, Inc., Newberry Township

o Stewartstown Elementary School, Stewartstown

o Samurai Hibachi, Shrewsbury Township

o South York Cinema, York Township

o John Wright Restaurant, Wrightsville

o Half Nuts Popcorn Co., LLC, Wrightsville

o Cracker Barrel, York Township

o China Wok, Stewartstown

o A Plus, York Township

Inspected March 7, 2019

o Tasteful Occasions, New Freedom

o South Central York County Senior Center, New Freedom

o Rutter’s, Carroll Township

o Mamma Pizza & Subs & Dinner Inc., Glen Rock

o Isaac’s at Meadowbrook, Springettsbury Township

o Friendship Elementary School, Codorus Township

o Edible Arrangements (Village Green), Springettsbury Township

Inspected March 8, 2019

o Union Fire Co. No. 1, Manchester

o Subway, Springettsbury Township

o Rutter’s, Springettsbury Township

o Parma Pizza and Grill, Spring Garden Township

o Kimmy’s Café, LLC., Fawn Grove

o Ginmiya, Springettsbury Township

o Coombs Tavern, York

Inspected March 11, 2019

o Pizza Hut, Windsor Township

o Buffalo Wild Wings, Springettsbury Township

Inspected March 12, 2019

o Jumbo Chinese Restaurant, West Manchester Township

o Jimmy Jax Mobile, Dover Township

o Jimmy Jax LLC., Dover Township

o Domino’s, Spring Garden Township

o Dairy Queen, West Manchester Township

Inspected March 13, 2019

o Silver Lake Inn, Fairview Township

o Sarah’s Creamery, Dover

o Rutter’s, Wrightsville

o Rutter’s Farm Store, Newberry Township

o Red Mill Elementary School, Newberry Township

o Pho Bistro, York

o Newberry Elementary School, Newberry Township

o Moonlight Café, Dover Township

o Holiday Inn Express & Suites, York Township

o Giant Food,, Carroll Township

o China One, Dover Township

o Aldi, Inc., York

Inspected March 14, 2019

o Taco Bell, York Township

o Subway, York Township

o Pine Grove United Methodist, York Township

o Janina’s Fine Desserts, York Township

o House of Brew, Jackson Township

o Alert Fire Co. No. 1, Manchester Township

