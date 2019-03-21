A flood watch has been issued for York County Thursday, March 21.

The watch goes into affect 11 a.m. Thursday and continues until 8 a.m. Friday, March 22.

The National Weather service said there could be 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall throughout Thursday.

Flooding could happen along streams, creaks, and normal low-lying flood prone areas, according to the weather service.

Adams, Lancaster and Dauphin counties are included in the flood watch as well.

