Flood watch issued for York County Thursday
A flood watch has been issued for York County Thursday, March 21.
The watch goes into affect 11 a.m. Thursday and continues until 8 a.m. Friday, March 22.
The National Weather service said there could be 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall throughout Thursday.
Flooding could happen along streams, creaks, and normal low-lying flood prone areas, according to the weather service.
Adams, Lancaster and Dauphin counties are included in the flood watch as well.
