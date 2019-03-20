CLOSE Hellam Fire Co. firefighters battle at Forey Avenue and Church Street in Hallam Borough Tuesday, March 19. Michael J. Wascovich, Hallam Borough councilman

Roughly 30 firefighters from eight different fire departments, led by Hellam Fire Co., spent 20 minutes Tuesday controlling a garage fire in Hallam Borough.

Hellam Fire Co. was dispatched at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, to 178 West Market St. after a fire started from an individual draining gasoline from his motorcycle near a kerosene heater, said Chief Eric Strittmatter.

The company was already on call for a car accident at East Market Street and North Wilson Lane, from which the orange glow of the fire could be seen.

The fire took 20 minutes to get under control, and the firefighters spent another hour extinguishing hot spots. The process was lengthened due to the unstable structure, which was made of old, dry wood, Strittmatter said.

The fire did not spread to the home, but it did graze the wall of a neighboring garage, causing minimal damages. The total damages are estimated to cost $35,000.

