York City is preparing to once again showcase local artists at the 2019 Yorkfest Fine Arts Festival.

But even the weekend-long, city-wide event can't showcase all of York's experts, according to Mayor Michael Helfrich.

"There's more talent here than can ever be shown," he said on Wednesday March 20 at a Yorkfest announcement.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 25. All events are free and open to the public.

This year's Yorkfest featured artist is Fiel Patricio, a former city resident who recently moved to Dover. Her piece "World Spins Madly On" will be featured on Yorkfest promotional materials and merchandise.

Buy Photo Fiel Patricio is the 2019 Yorkfest featured artist. Her piece "World Spins Madly On" will be featured on promotional materials (Photo by Rebecca Klar). (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Patricio describes her work as mixed-media, abstract and non-representational. Her art has been featured mainly in galleries outside of the county, and she was part of a group show that exhibited in France, she said.

Her work is also exhibited locally at Hive Artspace, 126 E. King St.

Patricio said she's honored to have been chosen as the featured artist for this year's Yorkfest.

Patricio has a background in computer science, which she majored in at college. While the two subjects don't traditionally go hand-in-hand, the artist said they're more similar than people think.

Buy Photo "World Spins Madly On," a piece by Yorkfest 2019's featured artist Fiel Patricio, will be featured on promotional materials (Photo by Rebecca Klar). (Photo: The York Dispatch)

More events: Yorkfest is partnering with two other arts events happening the same week. The 2nd Annual York Fringe Festival will take place Aug. 21 through Aug. 25, with a variety of live theater arts throughout the downtown area.

The 10th Annual Pennsylvania Cigar Box Guitar Festival will take place Aug. 24 at the York Emporium Book store.

York's young artists can also get in on the event, and start gathering work to submit for contest prizes.

The Yorkfest Youth Art and Literary Exhibits will be displayed at the Agricultural & Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St. Literary entries are due by June 29 and art entries are due July 30. They can be dropped off at Creative York during gallery hours on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.

An awards ceremony will take place on Aug. 25, with prices sponsored by Green Mountain Energy.

The festival will also feature the Yorkfest Juried Art Exhibition, sponsored by Glatfelter Insurance Group. Work will be displayed at the Creative York gallery, 10 N. Beaver St. The public is invited

One hundred fine artists will be chosen to participate in the Yorkfest Festival Marketplace on Saturday and Sunday.

The Creative York Family Courtyard will be returning with interactive community projects throughout the Gates & Plough Tavern Courtyard.

The market Street ChalkWalk will also return, with chalk murals stretching from Pershing Street to Beaver Street.

This year, a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts will help fund a Community Mural Project.

The Historic Codorus Creek Boat Parade will launch at 2 p.m. on Saturday, from Bantz Park.

