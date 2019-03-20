LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A year after York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony died in building collapse, Ivan's wife continues to travel, still lives in their same York Township home and keeps in contact with her late husband's family.

"I've tried to do everything that he would've wanted," Casey Flanscha said.

Ivan, 50, and Zach, 29, were killed March 22, 2018, when part of the former Weaver Piano & Organ Co. building at 127 N. Broad St. gave way. The structure had burned much of the previous day and the firefighters were putting out remaining hot spots.

Ivan and Zach were the 12th and 13th members of York City Fire Department to fall in the line of duty and the first since 1971. Ivan had been with the department since 1999; and Zach had been there since 2010.

Like Casey Flanscha, the firefighters' colleagues try to carry on as normal.

"Knowing Zach and Ivan, they would have wanted that," York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said.

One year later: In the past year, there have been several fundraisers and events supporting the department and the families of the two fallen firefighters.

The community's response and support of the fire department has not gone unnoticed, according to the chief.

Deardorff recounted being approached recently by a woman in a store who asked him how the firefighters were doing, almost a year after the fatal collapse.

"The support we've had and continue to receive is truly, truly amazing," Deardorff said.

The chief said two lockers will be built to memorialize Ivan and Zach. Inside the lockers will be their turnout gear, which will be behind plexiglass.

In Deardorff's 24 years with the department, the firefighters have never been closer, he said. Ivan and Zach's deaths gave the firefighters a new perspective.

"The wives are a close-knit group now," he added.

The chief remembered all of those who helped over the past year, including not just the community but the fire departments that stepped up when the firefighters died.

Not wanting to forget anyone, the department leased billboards expressing gratitude to those who helped.

"I'm hoping that the billboard was the answer," he said. 

York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony
York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony Courtesy of Brian Bastinelli
York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, was killed
York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, was killed in the line of duty when a wall collapsed on him March 22, 2018. Submitted
York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha
York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha Courtesy of Brian Bastinelli
York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha was killed in the
York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha was killed in the line of duty when part of a building collapsed on him March 22, 2018. Submitted
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the former
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the former Weaver Piano building on N. Broad Street in York, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the former
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the former Weaver Piano building on N. Broad Street in York, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Firefighters work amidst the smoldering skeleton of
Firefighters work amidst the smoldering skeleton of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
From left, York City Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Chad Deardorff,
From left, York City Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Chad Deardorff, Asst. Chief Greg Altland and Fire Chief David Michaels confer as nvestigation is underway amidst the smoldering skeleton of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. The fire began Wednesday afternoon, in the midst of Winter Storm Toby. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a blaze at
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a blaze at the former Weaver Organ & Piano Co. building on N. Broad Street, Thursday, March 22, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at the former
Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a blaze at
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a blaze at the former Weaver Organ & Piano Co. building on N. Broad Street, Thursday, March 22, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. About 200 community members were in attendance. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. About 200 community members were in attendance. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York City Goodwill Fire Company Firefighter and President
York City Goodwill Fire Company Firefighter and President Bill Duke, left, and Brian Witmer with York City Vigilant Fire Comany post two United States flags, for fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at the site of the fatal structure collapse that took their lives, as Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in their honor at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. About 200 community members were in attendance. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters
Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters pay their respects as the funeral procession for York City firefighter Ivan Flanscha rolls through Continental Square in York City, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. About 200 community members were in attendance. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
A York City firefighter lowers a U.S. flag to half
A York City firefighter lowers a U.S. flag to half mast at York City's Fire Station 9, also known as the Lincoln station, on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Four firefighters were trapped in a structure collapse earlier in the day, and two were killed. (Dawn J. Sagert photo) The York Dispatch
Wind lifts the United States flag, which flies at half-staff
Wind lifts the United States flag, which flies at half-staff in honor of York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and 29-year-old Zachary Anthony, outside York City Hall in York City, Friday, March 23, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Casey Flanscha with
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Casey Flanscha with a flag during the public memorial service for her husband, Ivan Flanscha, 50, and his fellow York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Flanscha and Anthony were both killed in the line of duty while still fighting hot spots in the Weaver Piano Co. building that had burned the day before. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Brooke Hoffman with
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Brooke Hoffman with a flag during the public memorial service for her husband, Zachary Anthony, 29, and his fellow York City firefighter Ivan Flanscha, 50, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Flanscha and Anthony were both killed in the line of duty while still fighting hot spots in the Weaver Piano Co. building that had burned the day before. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Casey Flanscha, left, pauses after speaking about her
Casey Flanscha, left, pauses after speaking about her husband Ivan Flanscha during a public memorial service for he and fellow fallen York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The firefighters were killed in the line of duty on March 22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Brenda Mooney, left, and Casey Flanscha share fond
Brenda Mooney, left, and Casey Flanscha share fond memories of Ivan Flanscha, their brother and husband, respectively, during a public memorial service for the fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The firefighters were killed in the line of duty on March 22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Sam Anthony speaks of his brother, Zachary Anthony,
Sam Anthony speaks of his brother, Zachary Anthony, during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Zachary Anthony, 29, and Ivan Flanscha, 50, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Four York County first responders, U.S. Marshal Deputy Christopher Hill, York City Firefighters Zachary Anthony and Ivan Flanscha, and York City Police Officer Alex Sable were among those honored during the annual Court of Valor and Safekeepers Shrine Ceremony at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Four York County first responders, U.S. Marshal Deputy Christopher Hill, York City Firefighters Zachary Anthony and Ivan Flanscha, and York City Police Officer Alex Sable were among those honored during the annual Court of Valor and Safekeepers Shrine Ceremony at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and Fire Chief David
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and Fire Chief David Michaels displayed one of the plaques presented in honor of fallen fighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zach Anthony, 29, outside of Station 99-1, the firefighters' home station. The firefighters were killed in the partial collapse of the former Weaver Organ & Piano Co. building on March 22. Maria Yohn
The Fire Chief's & Fire Fighters' Association of York
The Fire Chief's & Fire Fighters' Association of York County opened their monthly meeting with a special presentation to Chief David Michaels and Deputy Chief Chad Deardorff, Monday, April 16, 2018. Retired Deputy Chief Richard Halpin presented, on behalf of the Board of Governors, the American flag that was flying over the York County Fire School on March 22 when firefighters Zach Anthony and Ivan Flanscha died in the line of duty. The flag continued to fly at half-mast over the school until FF. Anthony's funeral, after which it was retired. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Michael Brothers, of Spring Garden, painted a picture
Michael Brothers, of Spring Garden, painted a picture of Laurel Firehouse, where fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony once worked. Proceeds from the sale of the painting will go to their families. Photo courtesy of Michael Brothers. Submitted
    Flanscha: Casey Flanscha noted the support from the York community, saying she never realized how many people her husband knew until after he died.

    “The support is still there a year later," she added.

    Casey Flanscha said she has grown spiritually since Ivan's death and has made an effort to be more present for her friends and family.

    “Life is pretty short, and you can't really plan for the future,” she said.

    Ivan was a hyperactive person who loved music and traveling, his wife recalled.

    “He joined the fire department because he needed insurance and a decent job," Casey said, adding that he grew to love it.

    Allison "Brooke" Hoffman, Zach's fiancee, could not be reached for comment. 

    Casey Flanscha is still in touch with the fire department, and some of the firefighters have helped her with things around her home.

    "Their saying is, 'You'll always be family,'" she said. 

    Deardorff confirmed members of the department are still in touch with Casey Flanscha and Hoffman. Just because someone in the family dies, that doesn't mean the family goes away, he said.

    "They are always going to be a part of this department," he said. 

    More: Thousands pay tribute to fallen York City firefighters

    More: York City firefighters never left their fallen brothers' side

    Swanson: Retired Assistant Chief Greg Altland and Firefighter Erik Swanson were with Ivan and Zach when the building collapsed, injuring them both.

    Because of his injuries, Swanson has not yet returned to active duty. Altland retired in January, according to Deardorff, who said Altland had always intended to retire then.

    In the months following the collapse, Swanson saw there were some fundraisers for the families, but he was concerned Ivan and Zach would only be remembered once a year.

    He wanted to do something so their names could live on.

    Swanson, along with the the York Professional Fire Fighters Association and the York Elks 213, created three Fuel Their Fire Scholarships.

    One of the scholarships is for $2,000, and the others are for $2,000.46 and for $2,000.47. The 46 and 47 cents are to honor Ivan and Zach. Those were their badge numbers, respectively.

    The first scholarship, in honor of all fallen York County firefighters, is open to any career or volunteer York County firefighter or  immediate family member looking to further their education beyond high school.

    The other two, in honor of Ivan and Zach, are open to any York County residents looking to further their education in fire services, emergency services, nursing or conservation.

    Information on the scholarships, including how to apply for them, can be found at www.fueltheirfirescholarship.com. 

    Some events were held over the past year to help raise funds for the scholarships. Swanson said  some events are planned for for this year but haven't been finalized yet

    Swanson said he had survivor's guilt for the first few months following the collapse.

    "After a few months, you learn to accept it," he said.

    Swanson said he still has trouble walking, but he's working on getting back on the job.

    Recently, Swanson saw footage of the collapse. He didn't even know it existed.

    "As an outsider looking in, I would've thought nobody survived that," he said. 

    Swanson said creating the scholarship fund has been therapeutic for him.

    "It keeps me connected to them in some strange way," he said. 

    A message left for Altland was not immediately returned Wednesday, March 20. 

    More: ATF: 'Mass destruction' at York City's fatal fire scene

    More: Two York City firefighters killed in collapse at Weaver Piano Co. fire

    More: After fire and partial collapse, chief says unclear if Weaver Piano building is total loss

    Fire: Crews handled a fire at the Weaver building the day before the collapse, but it's unclear what caused it. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was called in to investigate.

    Charlene Hennessy, spokeswoman for the Philadelphia ATF field division, said investigators were unable to determine what led to the blaze.

    It is possible that the exact cause never will be determined, she said. That could change should new evidence emerge, according to Hennessy, who said the investigation has concluded.

    The ATF concluded its investigation in August. ATF officials determined the fire started somewhere on the first floor of the south wing, but extensive damage and lack of evidence meant investigators couldn't determine where exactly it started or what caused it.

    It's unclear what will happen to what remains of the building. In May 2017, real estate developer Matt Steinkamp and Lara Bushey, his wife and business partner, had planned to convert the former factory into an apartment building. 

    Steinkamp did not return a message seeking comment. 

    York City Council President Henry Nixon said he wishes something would happen with the building, instead of having a fence around it.

    “We’ve had this rubble for a year,” he said.

    More: ATF: No known cause of fire that killed 2 York City firefighters

    More: Fallen York City firefighters' loved ones suing engineering firm

    More: Two York City firefighters injured in building collapse file lawsuits

    Lawsuits: Two lawsuits have been filed against York City-based Carney Engineering Group and its president, Josh Carney. The lawsuits allege engineers told the fire department the building was safe to enter. 

    Attorneys for Casey Flanscha and Hoffman filed a wrongful death suit in May, and Altland, Swanson and their wives filed a lawsuit with the same allegations in September.

    Months after they were filed, an attorney for Carney filed responses to the complaints denying the allegations.

    The lawsuits remain active as of Wednesday.

    Service: A celebration of life service for fallen firefighters will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St.

    The Kiltie Band of York will perform in front of the church at 6:30 p.m.

    It will mark one year to the day that Ivan and Zach died.

    WellSpan Blood Donor Center will be providing free T-shirts in their honor for every person who donates blood the week of Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22.

    Those who wish to donate blood can do so at the center at the Apple Hill Medical Center, 25 Monument Road, Suite 198.

    The hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

    — Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser. City reporter Rebecca Klar contributed to this report. 

     

