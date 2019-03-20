Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Franklin Township man died days after crashing his motorcycle Friday night.

The York County Coroner's office said in a news release that 48-year-old John Kauffman was pronounced dead at York Hospital about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19.

Kauffman was driving his vehicle north on Route 194 when he crashed while attempting to negotiate a right curve near the intersection of East Lake Meade Road on the border of York and Adams counties, according to the coroner's office.

The crash happened just before midnight Friday, March 15.

Kauffman, who was not wearing a helmet, was flown to York Hospital with severe head injuries.

He succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning.

His cause of death is multiple-blunt for head injuries, with the manner accidental.

