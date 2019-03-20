Buy Photo Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Harley-Davidson plant just off Route 30 in Springettsbury Township was evacuated Wednesday afternoon because of a bomb threat.

Workers were sent home for the day, according to a company spokeswoman.

Springettsbury Township Police were called to the 1425 Eden Road plant about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20.

The building was evacuated while police searched it, officials said.

The incident did not affect Route 30 traffic, according to a 911 supervisor.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Harley-Davidson spokeswoman Patricia Sweeney sent an email to media confirming there was a bomb threat.

"In the interest of employee safety — which is always our highest priority — we have evacuated all employees from the York facility and asked employees to leave for the day," Sweeney wrote.

She said the plant is working with local police investigating the threat, and will release updates "when we have more information."

