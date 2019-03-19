CLOSE

The infield at PeoplesBank Park is being resurfaced in time for the 2019 season. The York Revolution, courtesy of the York Revolution

A handful of local companies and individuals are the latest to join the growing list of York Revolution investors, according to team announcement. 

The new investors will help fund PeoplesBank Park enhancements fans can expect to see when the season begins on April 26.

The team's new corporate investors are Kinsley Companies and Stewart Companies. Other new investors are York Container executive Julian Tolbert and his wife, Jolene; Corvus LLC founder Loren Kroh; retired York County Community Foundation President and banker William Hartman; Shipley Energy Group President Matt Sommer and his wife, Rebecca Santstead; Mike Summers of Summers Financial Planning and Investments and his wife, Jacquelyn; and Dan Waltersdorff, chairman of Barton Associates. 

Enhancements to the stadium include the new 1741 Club presented by UPMC and the Monarch and Solomon Suites. 

PHOTOS: It's a busy offseason for PeoplesBank Park
Brandon Girard of Wagman Construction uses a torch to loosen copper water pipe while removing it in the former White Rose Room at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The room in being transformed to house the 1741 Club, an all-inclusive dining and drink pass for corporate rental. The club will be available for the 2019 season. Bill Kalina photo
Brandon Girard of Wagman Construction uses a torch to loosen copper water pipe while removing it in the former White Rose Room at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The room in being transformed to house the 1741 Club, an all-inclusive dining and drink pass for corporate rental. The club will be available for the 2019 season. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jose Us of Hummer Sports Turf, Lancaster, removes dirt along the first base line at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The infield is being replaced this year. Bill Kalina photo
Jose Us of Hummer Sports Turf, Lancaster, removes dirt along the first base line at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The infield is being replaced this year. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Wagman Construction employees Kenneth Autry, Jr. and C.J. Fitch, right, move a bar fixture from the White Rose Room at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The room in being transformed to house the 1741 Club, an all-inclusive dining and drink pass for corporate rental. The club will be available for the 2019 season. Bill Kalina photo
Wagman Construction employees Kenneth Autry, Jr. and C.J. Fitch, right, move a bar fixture from the White Rose Room at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The room in being transformed to house the 1741 Club, an all-inclusive dining and drink pass for corporate rental. The club will be available for the 2019 season. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Foundation Building Materials employees William Sanders, left, and Silas Yashinski, cover pipings before spraying insulation at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Several upgrades to the stadium are underway in time for the 2019 season. Bill Kalina photo
Foundation Building Materials employees William Sanders, left, and Silas Yashinski, cover pipings before spraying insulation at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Several upgrades to the stadium are underway in time for the 2019 season. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jose Us of Hummer Sports Turf, Lancaster, removes dirt along the first base line at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The infield is being replaced this year. Bill Kalina photo
Jose Us of Hummer Sports Turf, Lancaster, removes dirt along the first base line at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The infield is being replaced this year. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Wagman Construction workers, from left, Kenneth Autry, Jr, Brandon Girard and C.J, Fitch move a bar feature while clearing the former White Room at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The room will house the 1741 Club starting in the 2019 season. Bill Kalina photo
Wagman Construction workers, from left, Kenneth Autry, Jr, Brandon Girard and C.J, Fitch move a bar feature while clearing the former White Room at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The room will house the 1741 Club starting in the 2019 season. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    The suites are named for the former York Negro League Team, the Colored Monarchs of the Diamond, and its star player, King Solomon "Sol" White. They replace five former first-base sky boxes and are part of the larger renovation project of the 1741 Club. 

    The 1741 Club will feature a modern, restaurant-like decor, upgraded audio-visual elements and an "all-you-can-eat enhanced menu" and all-you-can drink beer and house wines, according to the Revs. 

     

