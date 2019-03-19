CLOSE The infield at PeoplesBank Park is being resurfaced in time for the 2019 season. The York Revolution, courtesy of the York Revolution

A handful of local companies and individuals are the latest to join the growing list of York Revolution investors, according to team announcement.

The new investors will help fund PeoplesBank Park enhancements fans can expect to see when the season begins on April 26.

The team's new corporate investors are Kinsley Companies and Stewart Companies. Other new investors are York Container executive Julian Tolbert and his wife, Jolene; Corvus LLC founder Loren Kroh; retired York County Community Foundation President and banker William Hartman; Shipley Energy Group President Matt Sommer and his wife, Rebecca Santstead; Mike Summers of Summers Financial Planning and Investments and his wife, Jacquelyn; and Dan Waltersdorff, chairman of Barton Associates.

Enhancements to the stadium include the new 1741 Club presented by UPMC and the Monarch and Solomon Suites.

The suites are named for the former York Negro League Team, the Colored Monarchs of the Diamond, and its star player, King Solomon "Sol" White. They replace five former first-base sky boxes and are part of the larger renovation project of the 1741 Club.

The 1741 Club will feature a modern, restaurant-like decor, upgraded audio-visual elements and an "all-you-can-eat enhanced menu" and all-you-can drink beer and house wines, according to the Revs.

