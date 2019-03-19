PennDOT (Photo: Submitted photo)

Motorists could soon encounter lane restrictions on West Market Street as work begins to repair and repave a 1.4-mile stretch in West York and West Manchester Township.

York City-based Kinsley Construction Inc. will start the project at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The stretch of road runs from just east of the Route 30 overpass in West Manchester Township to just west of Hoffman Lane in West York. The area averages 11,360 vehicles traveled daily, the department stated in a news release.

The $1.8 million contract includes roadway base repair, accelerated concrete patching, full-road milling of the top asphalt layer and resurfacing with Superpave asphalt overlay.

Kinsley will also replace the concrete center median; clean drainage pipes; repair and replace inlet boxes; and install a new guide rail, metal median barrier, signs and pavement markings.

The project is expected to be completed in June.

Until then, motorists might encounter daily single-lane restrictions in the area between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. five or six nights a week in preparation for asphalt paving.

Eventually, there will be a temporary traffic detour when overnight work starts on the repair and resurfacing of the eastbound Route 30 ramp. There will also be a single-lane closure of Route 462 in both directions for up to 30 days to replace the concrete median.

