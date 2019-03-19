Buy Photo The old Citizens Bank building at 1 N. George St. in York City. (Photo: Sean Cotter/The York Dispatch)

Some York City residents said a proposed music venue would revitalize the downtown district and benefit the arts community. Others said it could be a residential nuisance.

Mixed feelings were expressed over giving the potential club a liquor license during a York City Council public hearing on Tuesday, March 19. About 10 residents spoke out in favor of the venue opening up in the former Citizens Bank building on Continental Square, while about five expressed potential concerns over noise and security.

Council members unanimously approved an extension of time to act on the liquor license transfer during a meeting held directly after the public hearing. City Council President Henry Nixon said all resident comments will be taken into consideration.

The proposed plan is for Matt and Sean Landis, brothers who own Fat Daddy's nightclub in Springettsbury Township, to open a late-night music venue at 1 N. George St. The Landis brothers are in the process of purchasing the former Citizens Bank building for $450,000 from the Redevelopment Authority Board.

A rendering of the band room in the proposed music venue club (Photo courtesy of Matt and Sean Landis). (Photo: Submitted)

Noise: Some residents who live close to the building fear it will be noisy when large groups of people exit around 2 a.m., based on public hearing testimonies.

Blanda Nace, the former director of strategic development at the York County Economic Alliance and candidate for the York County board of commissioners, said he is "probably the fourth closest resident" to the building — and he is in favor of the venue.

Nace said he enjoys the noise, it's "part of the excitement of living in an urban environment."

Nace also said some of the concerns are simply stereotyping the unknown, adding that many opposed to the club have never even been to the Landis' other establishment.

Joe Stein said it is wrong to punish developers based on speculations.

Springettsbury Township Police Sgt. Brian Wilbur has said that the Landis brothers are cooperative with police.

Scott Harner said he's been to Fat Daddy's many times and "never had a bad experience."

"I've never felt unsafe or seen a fight," he said.

Plan: The Landis' plan for the Continental Square venue is self-described as more upscale than Fat Daddy's. It would offer dinner and lunch as well as have a rooftop bar.

A rendering of a rooftop bar at a proposed nightclub in downtown York (Photo courtesy of Matt and Sean Landis). (Photo: Submitted)

Harner said that while the breweries in York City are nice, people tend to have a beer and go home. The proposed venue would give people a reason to stay downtown longer, he said.

In addition to revitalizing nightlife, some residents said the proposed venue would be resource to help the arts in the city.

Shawn Young, director of music industry and recording technology at York College, said the proposed building is the perfect spot for the venue, based on size and location.

It would also be an opportunity to provide a pipeline for students to have internships in the music business and hospitality industries, he said. Student bands would also get good experience, he said.

— Rebecca Klar can be reached at rklar@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter @RebeccaKlar_.

