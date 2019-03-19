Meagan Given, right, executive director of Give Local York, represented the non-profit organization at the 2018 Spirit of YoCo Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Philanthropist Robert W. Pullo, helped to found the organization. (Photo: Courtesy: York County Economic Alliance)

The Cultural Alliance of York County is offering to match up to $25,000 in donations to local arts and cultural organizations participating in this year's Give Local York (GLY) fundraiser.

The alliance announced the stretch pool Monday, March 18. It will match all qualifying online donations made through the GLY website on May 3 with a maximum of $2,500 per organization.

"The arts community really is what makes York the place you want to live, raise your kids and grow," said Cultural Alliance President Kelley Gibson. "It adds to the quality of life, and in order to retain and recruit employees, we need to have a vibrant place for them to come to."

Many communities across the country recognize Give Local America Day — held the first Tuesday in May — by choosing a local day of giving early in the month.

GLY is an effort by local nonprofit leaders to highlight what the county has to offer and bring the community together to take pride in where they live through outreach. This will be the second annual event, which last year raised roughly $1.5 million for more than 200 nonprofits.

This year, the goal is $3 million, GLY executive director Meagan Given has said.

"The Cultural Alliance arts match is just another example of how giving goes further on May 3," Given said. "We are so grateful for the support and enthusiasm from the community and from organizations like the Cultural Alliance, who recognize the impact that a Give Day can have for the hardworking nonprofits in York County."

GLY will offer its own stretch pool of more than $200,000 to match individual donations of up to $10,000 for any given nonprofit, Given added.

Those funds are sponsored by the Powder Mill Foundation; UPMC Pinnacle; the Arthur J. Glatfelter Foundation; the York County Community Foundation; and the Pullo family.

The deadline for organizations to sign up to participate in GLY and qualify for the stretch pool is Monday, April 1. Those seeking more information or wish to register can do so at www.givelocalyork.org

