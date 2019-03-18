Road rage logo (Photo: Submitted)

Police will target aggressive drivers during a monthlong statewide initiative to help make Pennsylvania's roads safer, according to the Center for Traffic Safety.

More than 215 municipal police departments, along with state police, are participating in the aggressive driving enforcement effort, according to the center.

That includes 14 York County police departments. They are: York City Police, Northern York County Regional Police, York Area Regional Police, Hanover Borough Police and police in Carroll, Fairview, Hellam, Lower Windsor, Newberry, Penn, Spring Garden, Springettsbury, West Manchester and West Manheim townships.

The initiative started Monday, March 18, and ends April 28, according to the Center for Traffic Safety.

Police are looking to curb aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries and deaths, the center said, and any driver pulled over for aggressive driving will receive a citation, according to the center.

Officers and troopers will focus on speeding, work-zone safety violations, tailgating and other aggressive actions.

During last year's campaign, police issued 50,707 aggressive driving-related citations statewide, including more than 30,000 for speeding, according to the center.

Last year's campaign accounted for 68 felony arrests, 142 fugitives being apprehended and 200 drivers being arrested for impaired driving.

The initiative is part of the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project, which is funded by PennDOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

