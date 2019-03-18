Buy Photo Roadwork logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Pipe replacement work will close two southern York County roads starting this week.

Marburg Road in Heidelberg Township and Brogueville Road in Chanceford Township will close for work starting Monday, March 18, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The pipe replacement work is in advance of resurfacing on the roads scheduled to happen in June.

Closures: Marburg Road will be closed to traffic from just south of the Porters Road Intersection and Kraft Mills Road between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, March 22.

Crews will be replacing a 40-foot section of cross pipe, a 140-foot section of parallel pipe, and three inlet boxes, according to the release.

Drivers will be able to use Smith Station Road, Route 116 (York Road), and Porters Road during the closure times, PennDOT stated in a news release.

Also starting Monday, Brogueville Road will be closed between Frey Road and the intersection with Laurel Road and Cramer Road between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, March 29.

Crews will be replacing two cross pipes and rebuilding five head walls during this time, according to the release.

During the work hours drivers can take Laurel Road, Main Street Extended, Main Street through Felton, and Cross Roads Avenue, PennDOT said.

Resurfacing: In June, PennDOT will resurface both roads.

Marburg Road will be resurfaced from the intersection with Porters Road and Kraft MIlls Road to the intersection of Hoff Road, according to the release.

The 5.5-mile stretch will be resurfaced from the intersection with Wise Road to the intersection with Brogueville Road, according to PennDOT.

The resurfacing work will then follow Brogueville Road through Chanceford and East Hopewell Townships to the intersection with Century Farms Road, the release states.

The work will continue on Century Farms Road to the intersection with Cross Roads Avenue and Church Road in Cross Roads.

