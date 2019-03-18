CLOSE A barn in the 4200 block of Myers Road in Codorus Township was destroyed after a fire Monday, March 18. Video courtesy of Wayne Bush. York Dispatch

Chickens perished when an Amish barn in Codorus Township caught on fire early Monday morning, according to a fire official.

Glen Rock Hose and Ladder Co. Chief Ron McCullough said crews were called to the 4200 block of Myers Road about 4 a.m. Monday, March 18.

The barn was fully involved with flames, he said.

"It was pretty much a total loss," McCullough said. He estimated the damage at $30,000.

The fire, according to the chief, was caused by a heat lamp in the barn for the chickens. He did not know exactly how many chickens died.

Crews responded to a barn fire in the 4200 block of Myers Road, Codorus Township, on Monday, March 18. Photo courtesy of Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. (Photo: Submitted)

Fire: The chief said about 40 firefighters from eight different fire services assisted in fighting the blaze.

“We probably had it under control in about an hour," he said.

Crews cleared the scene by about 6 a.m. after doing some cleanup, according to McCullough.

The fire was contained to the barn.

Assisting in fighting the fire were Friendship Fire Co., Jefferson Volunteer Fire Co., Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Co., Porters Community Fire Co., Seven Valleys Fire Co., and Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co.

Crews from Lineboro, Maryland, and an engine from Manchester, Maryland, assisted as well, according to the chief.

McCullough said he requested additional manpower for the fire because of the time it happened.

No one was injured in the blaze.

A barn in the 4200 block of Myers Road in Codorus Township was destroyed after a fire Monday, March 18. Photo courtesy of Wayne Bush. (Photo: Submitted)

