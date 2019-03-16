A sketch of Prince Street Cafe which plans to open up a second location in Continental Square (Photo courtesy of Royal Square Development & Construction). (Photo: Submitted)

A Lancaster-based cafe has plans to open up a new location in downtown York.

Prince Street Cafe signed a 10-year lease to open its second shop on the first floor of the Rupp Building, 2 W. Market Street, Royal Square Development & Construction announced on Thursday, March 14.

With Prince Street Cafe and anticipated negations with The Grotto, an office leasing company, there is only one remaining space available in Royal Square's latest redevelopment project.

The cafe will be open daily offering all-day breakfast, drip coffee, smoothies, loose-leaf teas and more than a dozen lunch and dinner options. The York location will also provide catering and meeting rental space, according to the release.

Prince Street Cafe caters to a variety of dietary needs, including gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options, based on their Lancaster menu.

More: Rebuilt Taco Bell, Gyro X-Press demolition, new apartments on Springettsbury supervisors' agenda

More: Taste Test ends York project, creates year-round Cantina

More: Some downtown York residents lampoon would-be nightclub

The second floor of the Continental Square building will likely be home to The Grotto offices, according to the release. Negotiations with The Grotto are underway. The Grotto offers single offices and desks for daily drop-ins.

The fifth floor of the building, on the market with TRUE Commercial Real Estate, has one remaining space — a 3,175 square-foot office suite listed with "penthouse views."

The third and fourth floors are occupied by Dale E. Anstine law offices.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/16/lancaster-based-cafe-open-second-location-downtown-york/3184895002/