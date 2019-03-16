LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A Lancaster-based cafe has plans to open up a new location in downtown York. 

Prince Street Cafe signed a 10-year lease to open its second shop on the first floor of the Rupp Building, 2 W. Market Street, Royal Square Development & Construction announced on Thursday, March 14. 

With Prince Street Cafe and anticipated negations with The Grotto, an office leasing company, there is only one remaining space available in Royal Square's latest redevelopment project. 

The cafe will be open daily offering all-day breakfast, drip coffee, smoothies, loose-leaf teas and more than a dozen lunch and dinner options. The York location will also provide catering and meeting rental space, according to the release. 

Prince Street Cafe caters to a variety of dietary needs, including gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options, based on their Lancaster menu. 

More: Rebuilt Taco Bell, Gyro X-Press demolition, new apartments on Springettsbury supervisors' agenda

More: Taste Test ends York project, creates year-round Cantina

More: Some downtown York residents lampoon would-be nightclub

The second floor of the Continental Square building will likely be home to The Grotto offices, according to the release. Negotiations with The Grotto are underway. The Grotto offers single offices and desks for daily drop-ins. 

The fifth floor of the building, on the market with TRUE Commercial Real Estate, has one remaining space — a 3,175 square-foot office suite listed with "penthouse views." 

The third and fourth floors are occupied by Dale E. Anstine law offices. 

PHOTOS: The possibilities are rife for former foundry property
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dylan Bauer, Royal Square Development president of development, stands inside the former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The property is being redeveloped by Royal Square. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Dylan Bauer, Royal Square Development president of development, stands inside the former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The property is being redeveloped by Royal Square. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, is being redeveloped by Royal Square. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
The former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, is being redeveloped by Royal Square. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Remnants of the former Pewtarex Foundry have been maintained as features in the city property Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Royal Square Development has purchased the York City property. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Remnants of the former Pewtarex Foundry have been maintained as features in the city property Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Royal Square Development has purchased the York City property. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dylan Bauer, Royal Square Development president of development, stands inside the former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The property is being redeveloped by Royal Square. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Dylan Bauer, Royal Square Development president of development, stands inside the former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The property is being redeveloped by Royal Square. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Remnants of the former Pewtarex Foundry have been maintained as features in the city property Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Royal Square Development has purchased the York City property. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Remnants of the former Pewtarex Foundry have been maintained as features in the city property Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Royal Square Development has purchased the York City property. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, is being redeveloped by Royal Square. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
The former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, is being redeveloped by Royal Square. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Remnants of the former Pewtarex Foundry have been maintained as features in the city property Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Royal Square Development has purchased the York City property. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Remnants of the former Pewtarex Foundry have been maintained as features in the city property Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Royal Square Development has purchased the York City property. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, is being redeveloped by Royal Square. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
The former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, is being redeveloped by Royal Square. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dylan Bauer, Royal Square Development president of development, stands inside the former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The property is being redeveloped by Royal Square. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Dylan Bauer, Royal Square Development president of development, stands inside the former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The property is being redeveloped by Royal Square. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
An artist's rendition of the former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, shows possible redeveloped by the new owner, Royal Square Development. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
An artist's rendition of the former Pewtarex Foundry in York City Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, shows possible redeveloped by the new owner, Royal Square Development. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/16/lancaster-based-cafe-open-second-location-downtown-york/3184895002/