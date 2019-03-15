Buy Photo Southwestern Regional Police Department in Heidelberg Township, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

North Codorus Township could be on the hook for a nearly $1 million penalty if it follows through on its plan to leave the Southwestern Regional Police Department.

That's according to department's board, which issued a news release Thursday, March 14, noting the township had rejected a slimmed down budget designed to assuage concerns about the cost of coverage.

That plan called for three fewer officers and a 25 percent cost reduction for the four member municipalities, the board stated.

Township officials have cited rising costs as the reason behind their intent to depart the regional police force by the end of the year. They sent their letter of intent to withdraw in October.

Should the township stick to that plan, it would leave the department with Manheim Township, Heidelberg Township and Spring Grove as member municipalities.

Buy Photo Southwestern Regional Police Chief Greg Bean holds a press conference on the murder of Samantha Stein, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Rejected: In a letter provided to the police board at its Wednesday, March 13, meeting, North Codorus Township manager Sharon Kerchner wrote the township believes it can provide an better level of police service for its residents at a cheaper price.

There continues to be problems with the department, she wrote, adding that Chief Greg Bean did not recommend the personnel changes.

"Therefore, if the Chief doesn't support these changes, the SWRP Board has to have questions whether or not this will work," Kerchner wrote.

However, the department's news release states Bean did recommend the changes, though he noted they were not ideal.

According to the department, the proposed plan would cut the number of officers from 14 to 11,

The board is now going to review the penalty for North Codorus Township's departure, which could be as much as one year's payment of $992,000, according to the release.

Additionally, the department will have to determine the cost of police service for the remaining municipalities. There is no timeline yet for when these numbers will be known.

North Codorus Township can reverse the decision by the end of the year.

North Codorus Township supervisors meet again 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the township building at 1986 Stoverstown Road.

