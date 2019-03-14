Matthew Emig (Photo: John A. Pavoncello)

Four West Manchester Township Police officers will be taking on new leadership roles within the department after receiving promotions earlier this year.

Two of those positions — lieutenants — will be completely new to the department.

“Every one of those guys are awesome employees," Chief John Snyder said Tuesday, March 12.

Matthew Emig and John Hansuka were promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, and Adam Bruckhart and Adam Jordan were promoted from officer to sergeant.

All of them have been with the department for about a decade or more.

“They’ve been a large part of why West Manchester Township is what they are,” Snyder said.

John Hanuska (Photo: John A. Pavoncello)

Promotions: The chief said the promotion process for both sergeants and lieutenants is rigorous and involves a written test and an interview conducted by people outside of the department.

Once they're chosen, Snyder, the township manager, and the township board have to approve their promotions.

The lieutenants were promoted in January, and the sergeants were promoted in February. They were recognized during the board of supervisor's February meeting.

“They’re all-in with my vision of the department," Snyder said.

The chief said promoting lieutenants was part of his vision for the department when he took the position about a year ago. He did not know why the department did not have lieutenants before.

Snyder said having the lieutenants was part of his recommendations for changes in the organizational structure. He wanted more administration leadership at the top.

Emig will be the operations lieutenant and he will take care of patrol and scheduling, and Hansuka will be an administrative lieutenant, Snyder said.

The two sergeants will be managing a platoon for patrol, according to the chief.

"(The promotions) will really solidify how the department starts to operate," he said.

Jordan's been with the department for nine years and is its only drug recognition expert. Bruckhart, an officer there for 10 years, has worked as a narcotics detective and made 556 felony drug arrests with a 100 percent conviction rate.

Hansuka, a 20-year member of the department, is the tactical commander of the York County Quick Response team. Emig, a 14-year member of the department, is a certified accident reconstructionist. He is also a member of the county's quick response team.

All four have received multiple awards during their time.

Adam Jordan (Photo: John A. Pavoncello)

Future: Snyder said the four of them are the future of the department.

The chief said he has goals for the force, but without employees to believe in the goals, he can't carry it out.

"Luckily they've been very open to all the changes that have been happening — they've embraced it," he said.

Snyder's been chief for just more than a year. Previously he held the title with Newberry Township Police for more than a decade.

When he joined, the "deck," he said, was stacked in his favor.

West Manchester Township Police Sgt. Adam Bruckhart is recognized at the township's board of supervisors meeting in February. He was one of four promoted this year. Photo courtesy of West Manchester Township Police. (Photo: Submitted)

''It's a very good agency with very good people." he said, adding that he's looking forward to his future in the department.

Next he said he is hoping to have a new department website and increased social media outreach.

Additionally, Snyder said he is hoping to have the department accredited by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

That would require the department to adopt statewide standards and provide a framework of best practices.

