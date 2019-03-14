Buy Photo Gyro-X-Press on Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Developers are proposing two multi-unit apartment buildings on an empty lot in Springettsbury Township. It's just one of several potential redevelopment projects the Township Board of Supervisors are set to consider in the next couple of months.

A proposed plan, submitted by NetSource LLC, would create two 16-unit, two-story apartments on a grass lot located behind the Wendy's and Arby's at 2810 E. Market St, according to a public notice.

The town board will hold a public hearing on the proposal at 6:30 p.m. on March 28.

The grass lot is located in the center of a block making it "a little unique," said Township Manager Ben Marchant

Another proposal on the township's radar would redevelop a lot about half a mile away, near the corner of East Market Street and Memory Lane. The plans would demolish the Taco Bell, 2411 E. Market St., and Gyro X-Press, 55 Memory Lane, creating a new Taco Bell and a multi-unit apartment building, Marchant said.

Those plans will be heard at a public hearing in April, he said.

Marchant said he believes the Gyro X-Press would be made into a two-unit apartment building.

Buy Photo Taco Bell on East Market Street in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The lot is near the former Hess gas station being converted into a MOD Pizza, as part of a $1.2 million redevelopment project by BLM Construction & Remodeling LLC of Dover Township, owner Barry Mease said.

Mease said said he and his wife bought the property for $425,000.

