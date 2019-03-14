CLOSE Short video of traffic flow through the construction area of I83 and Mt. Rose Ave. John Pavoncello, 717-505-5449/@Jpavoncello

PennDOT will soon kick off its repair and resurface project along a 6.9-mile stretch of Interstate 83 with nighttime milling, base repair and accelerated concrete patching.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the beginning of the project in a Thursday, March 14, news release. The first wave of repairs will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

The project covers from roughly 2,000 feet south of Loganville (Exit 18) in Springfield Township to just south of Mount Rose Avenue (Exit 18) in York Township. The area sees 52,700 vehicles daily, the release states.

The $13.6 million contract to give the section a makeover was awarded late last year to J.D. Eckman Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The complete project includes:

Complete milling of the top layer of asphalt and a new 4.5-inch Superpave asphalt overlay

Roadway base repair

Accelerated concert patching

Bridge deck patching

Bridge joint replacement

Installation of new guiderails, signs and pavement markings

Motorists could encounter single-lane restrictions in either direction through the work zone five to six nights a week from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. in preparation for asphalt paving later this year, the release continues.

Temporary detours of on-and-off ramp traffic when ramps are being repaired and resurfaced within the interchanges are also possible. Any restrictions will not take place on holidays.

Nighttime work is expected to become more frequent when spring comes. Additional information can be found at www.projects.penndot.gov.

