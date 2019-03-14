Ryan Supler is running for York County Treasurer. (Photo: Submitted.)

Democrat Ryan Supler is likely to be the only candidate challenging the woman who has held the position of York County treasurer for nearly two decades.

Supler, of Chanceford Township, is officially on the ballot and will run unopposed in the May 21 Democratic primary election after securing more than 500 signatures on his nominating petitions. He will run against Republican Barbara Bair in the November 5 general election. Bair, too, is running unopposed for the GOP nomination.

Originally from Silver Spring, Maryland, the Democrat moved to York County in the late 1990s. He now hopes bring a fresh, young perspective to the office with three main focuses: Inclusion, teamwork and visibility.

"How is it that somebody has been in (office) for nearly 20 years, and you don't even know her name?" Supler said. "I think it's time for her to go, and a lot of other people think the same way."

After conversing with residents, he said it's clear the office demonstrates a lack of teamwork and communication with other elected officials and municipalities. He also wants to address what he sees as a problem with filing paperwork in a correct and timely manner.

At 31 years old, Supler works as a distribution specialist at Starbucks but also has a history with both the local and state Democratic party.

He serves on the Democratic Party of York County's executive committee and the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's bylaws committee. He also served as the treasurer for the York County Young Democrats for a year.

A strong advocate for the Democratic party, Supler carried 18 other candidates' nominating petitions while getting his own signatures, which he said shows his dedication to support others — not just himself.

"It wasn't ever just about me," he said. "We just have to work with each other, and I don't see why that's such an issue. Are you here for yourself, or are you here for the people?"

